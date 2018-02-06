Arby’s closes in Uptown, citing future development

Arby’s has closed at 1116 W. Lake St., and a representative of SUPERVALU Inc., the owner of the property, said they are evaluating options for the land.

“After being informed that the Landlord has future plans to redevelop the site, we decided not to renew our lease and closed the restaurant,” an Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement.

A SUPERVALU spokesperson said they were surprised to hear news of Arby’s abrupt closure and had hoped the restaurant would extend its lease agreement. He said there is currently no process underway to request development proposals.

“At this time we have no immediate plans for the site and are evaluating our options,” he said.

A staff person at Arby’s in late January said the restaurant didn’t close because of bad business — sales were high, she said.

A man who tried the door at Arby’s said he was disappointed to find it closed.

“I came here all the time,” he said.

The Arby’s spokesperson said that while they try to save vintage “Giant Hat” signs, the Uptown sign was not in a condition to salvage.