A peek inside Evereve’s corporate office at 44th & France

Inside the Evereve headquarters at 4388 France Ave. S., there is a mock store in the basement and portraits of iconic mothers like Coretta Scott King and Grace Kelly on the walls. In the elevator, staff can write kind comments next to snapshots of fellow staffers.

“We’re always looking to find the gold in everyone,” said Heather Hammond, a communications specialist.

Previously called “Hot Mama,” Evereve operates more than 85 stores coast-to-coast catering to fashion-loving moms, including a shop at 50th & France. The business also fills e-commerce orders and operates Trendsend, a subscription style service. Eighteen stores opened in the past fiscal year, 10 of them opening within 10 weeks.

“It’s been a really busy year,” Hammond said.

Evereve has operated in the building for about five years, according to staff, and the office will move to a new Edina location in April. The building currently holds about 50 staff members, and the new spot would allow the staff to double in size.