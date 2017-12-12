Hasty Tasty brings life to LynLake corner

Troy Tindal (l) makes a Tasty Tonic cocktail with gin, pine and citrus tonic and Bolivar bitters at Hasty Tasty, owned by Michael Veazey (r).

After sitting empty for three years, the former Falafel King space at Lake & Lyndale is now home to slushy rum daiquiris, curried spaghetti squash and smoked baby back ribs.

Plates to split two or four ways are inspired by owner Michael Veazey’s large family gatherings, where everyone takes a turn preparing dinner. He said he’s loved barbecue ever since he first wrapped a pork shoulder in tin foil and threw it on the grill.

For Hasty Tasty, he invested in a wood-fired oven that can cook a thousand pounds of meats and veggies on a rotating ferris wheel-style rotisserie.

“We’re using smoke as a vehicle for flavor, rather than the end-goal,” he said.

The original restaurant name was Great Northern Smokehouse, but the name evolved into Hasty Tasty as the focus became less meat-centric. The menu’s “co-stars” grew to include coconut risotto, smoked grits and a raw salad with root vegetables, cabbage, Honeycrisp apples and hazelnut vinaigrette.

The menu includes Midwestern classics like the lamb meatloaf, and Minnesotans familiar with Shore Lunch can appreciate the cracker fried fish with yuzu tartar sauce.

Chef Chris Gerster, formerly of restaurants like the Red Stag and The Commodore, said he expects to take the menu further as he continues to experiment with the oven.

“Now that we’re here, the ideas are flying,” he said.