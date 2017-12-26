Coming soon: Grimm Bebop

The owners of La Crosse-based Deaf Ear Records are opening a local store selling vinyl and horror films. Submitted photo

Two residents of the Wedge neighborhood are opening a store devoted to music, monsters and “a touch of mystique” at 1832 E. 38th St.

The owners plan to stock vinyl, CDs, high-end art pieces, magic (as in Magic the Gathering cards, incense spells and cauldrons), collectible toys and artisan glass pipes. They’re unearthing a collection of Hitchcock titles, over-the-top horror movies and classic Dracula films starring Christopher Lee.

“My husband and I are huge fans of old kitschy horror,” said co-owner Ginger Rogers Mills.

Ginger and Jason Mills also own Deaf Ear Records in La Crosse, Wisconsin. They recently relocated to Minneapolis.

“I’ve been wanting to move to Minneapolis for five years,” Rogers Mills said. “We’re excited to be in the community.”

She said they originally wanted to open the shop in Uptown. But they reconsidered after learning their potential landlord, Julius DeRoma, donated to the 2016 Senate campaign for David Duke, a white nationalist and former KKK leader.

“That’s definitely not in line with our values for our business,” she said. “…We consider ourselves a feminist organization and that’s a big part of the identity of the store.”

Customers can sell used vinyl to the shop and preorder new vinyl and CDs with no additional fee. A loyalty program will offer permanent discounts to “mini-investors” in the store.

Grimm Bebop is slated to open Feb. 2.