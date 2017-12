Catalyst Mental Health will open the doors of its new facility Jan. 2 at 1915 Lyndale Ave. S.

Previously located at 2124 Dupont Ave. S., Catalyst has operated since 2011, specializing in clients with complicated conditions that don’t fit a single diagnosis. Therapists serve people living with anxiety, depression, chemical dependency and autism, among other issues.

Catalyst’s purchase of the vacant building near Lyndale & Franklin allows the practice to double in size.