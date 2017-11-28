Tangletown Bike Shop to relocate to 50th & Bryant

Tangletown Bike Shop (formerly Charlie’s bike shop) is moving in late December.

Tangletown Bike Shop will double its footprint in a new space at 816 W. 50th St. in the former LaMac Cleaners storefront.

“We’ll have a larger repair area so we can have faster turnaround,” said co-owner Mike O’Leary.

The larger space will also provide room for clothing and the shop’s newer Cannondale product line. Staff will continue offering group rides and will add maintenance classes on topics like tube changes.

O’Leary said the shop will retain its community focus, and the store name won’t change.

“We’re just trying to spread our wings a little bit more,” he said.

The shop is slated to move in late December and reopen in early January.