Snapology provides piles of Legos for kids on Lyndale

Kids roasted marshmallows and played with Legos at Snapology’s grand opening in November at 2649 Lyndale Ave. S.

The former Moxie Hair Salon is transformed into a workshop for kids to play with Legos and make robots.

The space is filled with Legos, Duplos, GoldieBlox, zip lines, K’Nex and Polydron blocks (used to make larger structures). Kids can create video games or make pinewood derby cars out of Legos and race them on a 25-foot track. Lego Education WeDo kits explore sensors, gears and pulleys as an introduction to robotics.

Franchisee Aaron Hagebak, a Corcoran neighborhood resident, said one of his favorite spots allows kids to make mosaics out of Lego 2D pieces that stick on the wall.

“I just bought a thousand of each color,” he said.

Hagebak opened a local Snapology franchise last year, providing after-school programs and summer camps and working with schools like Hale, Waite Park and Minnehaha Academy. Although half of Snapology’s customers are from the suburbs, Hagebak wanted to open a space in the city.

“It’s a great place for a kid-focused business,” he said. “There are not a lot of them over here.”

Moxie Hair Salon moved to St. Louis Park in January.

Hagebak has a background in sales and marketing; one of his past roles involved selling records to Target on behalf of a label. He later decided to exchange the corporate world for the “high fives and fist bumps” of working with kids.

Snapology was founded in 2010 by two sisters in a Pittsburgh home, and it’s grown to encompass about 40 franchises primarily located on the coasts.

In Minneapolis, Snapology hosts birthday parties with food by Galactic Pizza and A Cupcake Social. Along with workshops and drop-in play, monthly parents’ nights are available with three hours of drop-off time. Other events partner with Bob’s Java Hut next door and Your Yoga upstairs to allow parents to enjoy coffee or take a yoga class while their kids play.

For more information, visit minneapolis.snapology.com.