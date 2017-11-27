Mille moves to corner at 48th & Grand

A high-end boutique with a focus on female designers has relocated one block west to 4760 Grand Ave. S.

Owner Michelle LeBlanc said much of the apparel is made in the United States, and all lines are small and independently operated. Among the boutique’s best sellers are sailor pants by Jesse Kamm, dresses by Beatrice Valenzuela and beau shirts by Xirena.

Veja shoes from Brazil are made with vegetable-tanned leather and wild rubber soles from the Amazon rainforest, extracted by rubber tappers who live in the forest and help preserve the tree cover.

About 80 percent of Mille’s business is e-commerce, LeBlanc said, and the move gives Mille more space to handle the distribution. The showroom holds Murano glass chandeliers from the 30s and 70s.

The five-year-old shop relocated in September.