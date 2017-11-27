Now open: Martina

A view of the expanded bar at Martina, formerly home to Upton 43.

Daniel del Prado said his new restaurant reflects the mix of highs and lows evident in the economy of Argentina, where the restaurant takes its inspiration.

The marble bar stands near antiques, while barnlike ceiling beams hang above refined tables and chairs. The menu prices also reflect a mix of high and low selections, del Prado said, and empanadas appear to be an early favorite.

“If somebody wants to have a fancy dinner, they can. But also if they want something casual, or stop by for a drink, they can,” he said.

Brunch is slated to arrive in early December, and a takeout area serving Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas and empanadas may arrive around mid-February.