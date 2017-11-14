Nighthawks under new management

Restaurateur Kim Bartmann wants to save Nighthawks. She said the restaurant went a bit sideways since founder Landon Schoenefeld left nearly a year ago, and staff members want to simply serve quality food in a neighborhood setting.

“We’re not going to radically change anything,” she said.

Kramarczuk’s footlong hot dogs are back on the menu, and pancakes (including banana pecan and blueberry lemon) are back on the dinner menu.

The kitchen is operating under the oversight of Chef Kelly Merry, who has worked with Bartmann restaurants that include Bread & Pickle and Barbette.

The Birdie space off the back of the kitchen has returned for private dining and pop-up events.

“We feel a lot of pressure to do a good job and help turn it around,” Bartmann said.