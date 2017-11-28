Loulou Sweet & Savory opens at 29th & Emerson

The food truck Loulou Sweet & Savory has opened a coffee- and ice cream-focused brick and mortar shop at 2839 Emerson Ave. S.

Loulou’s rolled ice cream truck is moving inside and serving espresso drinks in a space just off the Midtown Greenway inside the Elan apartments.

The storefront opened this month serving Tiny Footprint Coffee, cold-brew matcha and espresso from Paradise Coffee, which roasts in Ramsey and Hawaii. The shop also serves MiCacao, a chocolate herbal tea made from organic cacao beans that founders Pam Indrachai and David LaTour initially sampled in Peru.

The organic milk in the coffee drinks is sourced from the same local farm that provides the shop’s ice cream base.

Snacks for sale include candies, gum, chocolate and seaweed crisps.

“We want to be a welcoming, neighborhood-serving coffee shop and ice cream shop,” Indrachai said.

Formerly home to Juiced Nutrition, the shop offers Wi-Fi access, and it’s launching with long hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Dogs are welcome.