Kowalski’s Market & Wine Shop grows on Hennepin

Kowalski’s Market has absorbed the former Walgreens storefront.

Kowalski’s has stretched into the former Walgreens space at 2440 Hennepin Ave., and the additional 10,000 square feet is making room for cold-pressed juice, a Starbucks kiosk and Cooks of Crocus Hill.

CEO Kris Kowalski Christiansen said many of the store’s offerings have grown, including expanded cheese, bulk foods, wine and beer and bakery selections. Make-at-home meal kits are available near the deli, prepared with Kowalski’s ingredients. The store is adding clothing and offering more gifts.

Made-to-order pasta is ready in five minutes or less, create-your-own burrito bowls are on the way, and a hibachi station offers meals with a choice of protein, veggies, base, sauce and garnish.

Designers took advantage of large windows and lightened the flooring to make the store feel lighter and brighter.

Expanded café seating is available with complimentary Wi-Fi.

“You don’t have to go anywhere else,” said Store Manager Jordan Nikolov. “We have everything here.”

Kowalski’s continues to offer grocery delivery and curbside pickup.