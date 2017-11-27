EPIQ Partners grows business at Lake & Knox

An investment firm is currently the sole commercial occupant at 2919 Knox Ave. S. (also home to the 1800 Lake apartments), where three partners work at standing desks in the former office of CPM Development.

EPIQ Partners works with about 30 high net worth families, and co-founder Bruce Langer said the principals invest their personal funds in the same investments as their clients. Some of their investments involve real estate, private equity and startups that are not publicly traded.

“Having our own skin in the game helps us with better alignment,” Langer said. “We do all of this as an advocate with a flat fee.”

He said the independent firm is unique in that the partners take no commissions, and clients pay them on a fixed retainer. Much of their work involves philanthropy and estate planning, Langer said.

EPIQ hosts occasional education events and meetings of the Uptown Association, where Ben Frey, EPIQ’s director of investment research and portfolio administration, is a board member.

“If we have this great office, we can share it,” Langer said.

Langer, a resident of East Isles, helped raise the capital to start the Minnesota chapter of the Positive Coaching Alliance, and he currently works with the Evans Scholarship Foundation and Literacy Matters Foundation. Co-founder Daniel Aronson, a Lowry Hill resident, coaches baseball and is a trustee at Breck School. Both Aronson and Langer coach their sons’ sixth grade Minneapolis Lakers basketball team.

EPIQ has operated since 2012 and was previously based at the Lake Pointe Corporate Center on West Lake Street. The partners were interested in landing space at other new CPM projects (16Twenty and Seventeen10 on Lake Street), before moving into their current office in January. They’re enjoying the view, the fifth floor patio, Lake Street restaurants and the “permanent billboard” at the high traffic area.

“It would have killed me to drive by and see somebody else’s sign,” Langer said. “…Your environment matters. 2017 has really been a positive year for us, regardless of how you measure it.”