Comedy shows to benefit Pepitos owner

Comedians have added a second Parkway Theater show to benefit Pepitos owner Joe Minjares, who is recovering from a successful lung transplant.

The shows on Nov. 25 feature Mystery Science 3000 creator Joel Hodgson, Louie Anderson (performing via video), Mary Jo Pehl, Alex Jackson, Tom Baumgartner and emcee Kristin Andersen-Anderson. The performers added a second show after the first sold out.

Family members said Minjares is out of the intensive care unit, eating and no longer using an oxygen tank.

“So before he went in for surgery his oxygen level was at a 10 and now he’s at a 1!!!! He can finally breathe again and not struggle anymore. I’m SO happy!,” daughter Pamela Senkyr said in a social media post.

Aside from opening Pepitos, Minjares has worked as a standup comedian and actor, performing at the Mixed Blood Theater and appearing in film and television roles on “The Truman Show,” “Untamed Heart” and “Seinfeld.”

Tickets are $20 in advance at vitalculture.com or $25 at the door.