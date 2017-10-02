The Pourhouse set to replace Coup d’Etat

The Pourhouse is slated to open at the former Coup D’Etat restaurant at Lagoon & Girard, pictured in 2014.

Drinks trump food in Uptown. That’s the takeaway from the owners of Coup d’Etat, which closed Oct. 1 after three-and-a-half years in business at Lagoon & Girard.

“The younger crowd didn’t know exactly what kind of restaurant we were,” said co-owner Brent Frederick. “They weren’t really looking for a food experience, I feel like they were looking for more of an entertainment or nightlife experience. … Drinks are possibly a little more primary and food might be a little more secondary in Uptown right now.”

As Coup d’Etat was looking to rebrand, the owners realized The Pourhouse might be a good fit for the space, which calls itself downtown’s best party bar. Some of the owners of Coup d’Etat also have an ownership stake in The Pourhouse, run by Empire Entertainment.

The Pourhouse will bring live music to Uptown, with a stage near the kitchen and a new bar layout. Frederick said the design will change dramatically, swapping the low-lit interior for extensive brickwork.

“You’re still going to have the great food you have downtown,” he said.

The downtown menu includes a selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads and shared plates like habanero cheese curds and calamari fingers.

The Pourhouse has operated at 5th & Hennepin since 2012, and demolition is underway at another new location, slated to open this fall in the former Library Bar space at 1301 4th St. SE.

Frederick speculated that Uptown venues like Scena Tavern and Parella may have closed for similar reasons.

“A lot of people liked what we did, but unfortunately not enough of the central demographic that lived in the area,” he said.