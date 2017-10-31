The Kings of Vintage bring the 90s back to Hennepin

Every time customers make a purchase at The Kings of Vintage, they sign the register counter. Open since late summer at 2817 Hennepin Ave., the store is running out of space for autographs. Jake Webb and Elijah Morrow are finding lots of buyers for 90s-era Starter jackets and classic Air Jordan sneakers along with modern streetwear. They buy, sell and trade, and said 100 new products come in the door each week.

“Tommy Hilfiger is one of our bigger sellers,” said Webb, adding that vintage Ralph Lauren also does well.

Webb said the shop looks a bit like his bedroom at age 12, with Michael Jordan posters on the walls and a mural with favorite 90s cartoons.

The racks hold jerseys from the 90s and early 2000s, track suits and jackets from the 80s and 90s, and modern streetwear brands like BAPE and Kappa.

Webb has collected vintage clothes since 2010. He previously operated online vintage shops and debuted at local pop-ups last March. He met Morrow at a pop-up event at City Wide Artists and asked him to join the new Uptown storefront with a collection of streetwear.

Webb said he’s seen brands like GUESS come back into style at Urban Outfitters and other stores.

“But it’s not the original,” he said. “There’s a reason why we’re doing it, because it had such an impact.”

The store, formerly home to an e-cig vape shop, is open 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The store will open at midnight on Black Friday.