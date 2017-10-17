The Café Meow set to bring rescue cats and coffee to Hennepin

The Cafe Meow co-founders Danielle Rasmussen (center) and Jessica Burge (right) meet with a consultant at their new space. Submitted photo

A café filled with adoptable cats has signed a lease to open at 2317 Hennepin Ave.

Years in the making, the café takes its inspiration from Japanese cat cafés and a pop-up cat café in New York. Customers would buy cat time at the register, and carry their drinks to a separate room to visit cats available for adoption from local shelters.

The café founders are planning to serve fair trade and organic coffees and teas from Bootstrap Coffee Roasters and The Northern Lights Tea Company. Treats will be delivered by My Sister’s Sweets, a bakery based in the Standish neighborhood that makes peanut butter cup fudge, pastries covered in vanilla creme brulee, and alfajores butter cookies stacked with a dulce de leche filling.

A Kickstarter campaign last year raised nearly $17,000 for the business.

“With six cats between the three of us, we combine powers to form one crazy cat lady with a background in graphic design, web development, psychology, baking, and research,” the founders said on Kickstarter.

The Café Meow is currently working to secure licensing and building permits. Separate café and cat room spaces aim to address health code issues. Similar to Wild Rumpus in Linden Hills, the city would classify the business as a pet shop, rather than an animal shelter, to allow the café to open in a commercial space. An opening date is not yet determined.