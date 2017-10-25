Now open: Target in Uptown

A look inside the new Target store in Uptown.

Target is now open on the ground floor of the Revel Apartments at 1300 W. Lake St., selling groceries, electronics, apparel and Starbucks coffee. The location also holds a CVS Pharmacy.

The 21,410-square-foot store holds taller shelving in order to stock many of the items found in a typical Target footprint, said Kyle Kohns, the store’s team leader. She said a wide selection of diapers caters to young families in the area. Home goods include a Hearth & Hand brand by HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, arriving in November.

Customers can ship furniture and other packages to the store for pickup.

A section for local products offers sweatshirts by Sota, marshmallows by North Mallow and popcorn by Maddy & Maize. Wall murals nod to the Uptown location, showcasing cyclists and a record player — the site was formerly home to Cheapo Records, which is now located at 26th & Nicollet.

Twenty-three free parking spaces are available for one hour below the structure.

Uptown is one of 11 small-format Target stores that opened last week in cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The company operates 55 small-format stores today, and aims to operate 130 by the end of 2019 in dense areas and college campuses.