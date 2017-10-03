Now open: Nat’s Uptown Books

Nathan Simar promises that book lovers will find titles they like at Nat’s Uptown Books.

Nathan Simar piles tables full of books on the sidewalk outside Nat’s Uptown Books at 1016 W. 27th St., located next to Two Wheels Bike Shop.

Many of the books are his own, and some are books neighbors have dropped off by the truckful.

When he opened the shop, Simar had the former Uptown store Booksmart in my mind. It’s filled with classic novels, children’s titles, cookbooks, biographies and books by “beatniks, hippies and intellectuals from the 50s,” as well as titles by his mother, author Candace Simar. Customers can also meet the bunny Zorro.

“People that like books can always find something they like in here,” he said. “Whatever you’d like, it’s all here.”

The shop opened in the former PLOT gallery space in April, incorporating the old shelves from a Stillwater bookstore. A stage near the front window hosts musicians and book readings.

The bookshop is a side project for Simar. He also works at a title company and directs The Mary Hanson Show, the nation’s longest-running independently produced cable show.

There are no online sales. Customers can visit the shop Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m. A fall sale runs Oct. 14-15.