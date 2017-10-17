Now open: Anahata Collaborative

An artist and yoga instructor has converted a kids’ yoga studio at 2836 Lyndale Ave. S. into a co-working space complete with easels, a zen room and garage doors that open to the Midtown Greenway.

“We made flower mandalas yesterday, and I haven’t had the heart to clean it up yet,” said founder Lara Cornell.

Cornell said she opened the co-working space after trying to find a venue where she could teach both yoga and art classes. She aims to blend the feel of a cozy living room, coffee shop, art studio and meditation space. She’s bringing in Minnesota-made furnishings, mugs made by a local potter and locally-made blankets, embroidered aprons, wall art, hand-painted yoga mats and custom kitchen utensils.

An upper-level room is stocked with paints for creative work. An in-house “apothecary” is available for creating tea blends, and Cornell plans to plant a garden next spring. A painted code of conduct emphasizes “friendship over formality” and “learning over expertise.”

The space is open to co-workers Monday through Thursday (open until 9 p.m. to aid people working second jobs), and open for special event rentals on weekends. Drop-in day passes are available, and the first Monday of each month is free.