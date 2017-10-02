Loft Antiques expands at 50th & Xerxes

The antique shops at 50th & Xerxes are shuffling storefronts. Loft Antiques is expanding into the space next door, Clarabel has shifted to 3020 W. 50th St., and American Dream now operates as a dealer within Clarabel.

A widened doorway between the Loft and its neighbor reveals antiques curated by Linden Hills resident Kaye Monroe, who carries oriental rugs, paintings, stained glass windows and jewelry. She’s buying larger settees and benches for the new storefront.

Monroe likes to mix new and old, and her taste runs the gamut from farmhouse styles to “shabby glamour” and midcentury modern.

“I try to buy things that someone would use, but would really love,” she said. “I have really great artwork coming in.”

Loft Antiques recently brought in dealer Allison Thiesing, who previously founded 75% Salvaged on the block.

A grand opening celebration at Loft Antiques is Oct. 20-22.