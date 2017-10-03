Fox Den Salon opens second location

Fox Den Salon is taking over the long-vacant storefront at 2727 Hennepin Ave. in an effort to serve more clients.

“We’re one of the last creative, weird salons,” said owner Sica Dawn.

Ross Lumley of the Stepping Stone Group said he took over the building a year ago with plans to “bring life back” to the building. He said an antique shop closed there in 2012, and a prior owner unsuccessfully attempted to open a coffee shop.

Dawn ran by the building every day while training for the Twin Cities Marathon and decided to investigate what was happening there. She crafted a full floor plan to present to the landlord, complete with water hookup locations. The Stepping Stone Group finished the remodel using her specifications.

Though the new salon is only a few blocks from the original at 22nd & Lyndale, Dawn said the neighborhoods feel like two different planets.

“Even the sounds are different,” she said.

The new salon is nearly twice the size of the current one. Dawn opened her salon in 2007, aiming to create an affordable, inclusive experience. Fox Den has become known for non-gender haircuts, where stylists talk in terms of hair length, rather than gender.

A “Quiet Chair” is available for those with autism, anxiety, or the urge to relax without chit-chat. Following a brief consultation at the front desk, a client can complete the entire salon service in silence under less lighting, and in the new location, an entire room is dedicated to the Quiet Chair.

“Everybody deserves to treat themselves really well,” Dawn said.

The new salon gives Fox Den a bit more stability following the recent sale of the original building. Dawn said leases are due for reevaluation next year.

“We’re making sure that all of our stylists have a place to go and continue their careers no matter what happens on this block,” she said.

She said she’s excited about the extra window display space.

“Just to be able to spread our wings a little more. There are so many creative people here,” she said.