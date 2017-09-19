Sattva Natural Health and Recovery provides ‘soul therapy’ at 32nd & Bryant

Tai Chi and QiGong instructor Lee Dunn (l) and Sattva co-owner Dan Gorbunow at Sattva Natural Health and Recovery.

A grid of crystals is inlaid in the bones of a wellness center dedicated to “soul therapy” at 3200 Bryant Ave. S., where Sattva Natural Health and Recovery opened early this year. The crystals sweep throughout the floor of the structure to form an infinity symbol, a heart shape and angel wings hidden in the ceiling and under the floors.

Owners Cindy and Dan Gorbunow aimed to install beauty around every corner of the building formerly home to the Bryant Avenue Market. Mandalas hang on the ceiling of therapy rooms and wall-sized photos provide the bathroom backdrops. Six therapists onsite can cut the hum of electricity during treatments and work by candlelight.

“We work with the body to move energy,” Cindy said. “It’s about calming and centering the soul.”

The owners said Sattva has emerged as a hub for bodyworkers and healers. The studio is available for rent and hosts a wide range of events, such as nonviolent self-defense classes, Moon Temple classes for women and hip hop yoga.

Dan said one class with a growing following is the Tuesday evening “Iron John” healing circle for men.

“Sometimes they walk by and see it and dare themselves to check it out,” Dan said, who described the class as an opportunity for in-depth conversations, meditation and movement. “It’s not your grandpa’s men’s support group. If he had one.”

The Oct. 28 wellness gathering “Healing the Masculine Spirit” is open to all genders.

Massage memberships for two hours of monthly service have also proven popular, the owners said, and members can try any studio service as part of the package.

A retail area offers Nature’s Wisdom supplements by Jean O’Hern (previously located at 2516 Lyndale Ave. S.), as well as jewelry by Marla Gamble and handmade greeting cards and art by Colee Bee Art, among other local artists.

The owners are planning a community mural project to replace the mural lost during building reconstruction.