Red Cow patio open on Hennepin

The new Red Cow restaurant at 2626 Hennepin Ave. S. is serving as the new hub to grind burgers for all four Red Cow locations.

Burgers ground in-house include the Double Barrel, which combines brisket, ribeye, short rib and chuck meat in two patties with four slices of white American cheese and horseradish cream sauce.

New wine keeper systems are rolled out at all Red Cow locations, so instead of a tap system, stopper caps reseal each bottle. That means more bubbles are available by the glass among 35 wine selections.

Michael Giacomini, director of finance, said in late August that he appreciates the Uptown location’s heavy foot traffic, 52 parking stalls and population density.

“For the first week, we’re happy,” he said.

The daily happy hour is 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. until close.