Now open: Mint Orthodontics

Liz and Dr. Geoff Sudit at Mint Orthodontics, now open at 43rd & Upton.

The chairs at Mint Orthodontics come with a view of the street life in Linden Hills.

Dr. Geoff Sudit and his wife Liz are raising their children a few blocks away from the office, and said they designed the sunny space to contrast with the typical enclosed feel of dental offices.

“We wanted it to be a more light and bright experience,” Liz said.

Their mantra is “customer service to the extreme” for Invisalign, braces, appliances and surgical orthodontic services. They’re stocking the lobby with snacks and coffee and a magnetic dart board for kids. They digitally scan teeth to demonstrate before-and-after views of adjustments. And they offer payment plans that allow customers to select a down payment ranging from $200 to the entire cost of service.

Geoff previously worked with Randy Kunik in Austin, Texas, one of the first adopters of Invisalign, and his background includes another entrepreneurial venture. Pursuing an interest that began with high school DJ gigs and Bar Mitzvahs, Geoff operated a DJ and entertainment business throughout his dental schooling and residency. (He and a friend have since sold A-list Entertainment.)

“I know how to talk to 13 year olds for sure,” he said.

Mint Orthodontics is sponsoring the Dragon Dash at Lake Harriet Community School. The company will also give customers the chance to donate any amount for free orthodontic services that benefit kids in need.

“As much money as I raise, that’s how many I’ll treat,” Geoff said.