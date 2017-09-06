Edina Cleaners changes ownership, prepares for move

Jim Fingerman and Elizabeth Williams have taken over ownership of Edina Cleaners at 4500 France Ave. S. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

A lifelong Edina couple has taken over ownership of Edina Cleaners.

Husband and wife Jim Fingerman and Elizabeth Williams took over the business from their friend Lee Stotts on Sept. 1. They’ll be leading it as it moves from 4500 France Ave. S. several hundred feet south to 4530 France Ave. S.

“We want things to be as seamless a transition as possible,” Fingerman said. “We want to do right by all of the neighbors and customers and be a good part of the community.

Fingerman and Williams are lifelong Edina residents. They’ll be integrating new technology into their new building, Fingerman said, including a two-story-tall conveyor system that will allow them to serve customers faster and more efficiently.

“It’s pretty unusual in our business to have stuff like that,” Fingerman said.

The goal is for a Nov. 1 grand opening, but the business will stay open at the current location until the new location is ready.

The new store will have a smaller footprint, but that won’t impact customers, Fingerman said. The same employees will come to the new store, and those employees have hundreds of years of experience in the industry.

The business currently operates out of the old Westgate Theater building in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood. Fingerman said they want to try and use some of the furnishings from the site in their new building.

Stotts’ grandpa started Edina Cleaners in 1952, and the business has been at the France Avenue site since 1962. It offers various dry cleaning and specialty cleaning services as well as a VIP service program and home delivery.

A developer plans on building a luxury apartment building at the 4500 France Ave. S. site.

Visit edinacleaners.com to learn more about the business.