Armatage mom launches Baby Block Party

The mother of a busy baby is inviting young children into her home for music and movement classes.

Rebecca Hancock said she decided to start Baby Block Party after discovering the cost and long-term commitment involved in other classes. Given changing nap times and schedules, Hancock wanted a more flexible drop-in option for babies like her daughter Claire, nearly one year old.

“She’s at the point where she’s moving all the time and is very social,” she said. “This is something I could offer at a high quality and more affordable price.”

Hancock is a licensed teacher with a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and nine years of early childhood teaching experience. Classes cost $10.

Hancock dedicated a playroom in her Armatage neighborhood house to the class.

Classes are tailored for children ages 8-18 months, with singing, story time, reading, bubbles and parachutes. Monday and Wednesday morning classes begin Sept. 18, and registration is available at babyblockparty.eventbrite.com.