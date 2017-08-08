“Uptown Gives Back” at local shops Aug. 19-20

Jamie Liestman, pictured with Jeff Neppl at John Fluevog Shoes, launched the event.

Stores flying yellow balloons in Uptown Aug. 19-20 signify there are deals inside benefiting charities.

Retailers in the newly formed Uptown Collective are banding together to hold events, the first of which is “Uptown Gives Back.” The new collaboration aims to draw more shoppers to Uptown.

Jamie Liestman, manager of John Fluevog Shoes, said each store is offering different deals that benefit charities of their choice. She emphasized the chance for “guilt-free shopping.”

“Hopefully in subsequent years we can build on it,” she said.

— CB2 will give 10 percent of the weekend’s profits to the National Association for the Education of Homeless Children and Youth. (Chosen by staff vote.)

— Julia Moss Designs will hold a clothing drive to benefit Dress for Success Twin Cities, where Moss is a co-founder. The collection of professional women’s clothing runs Aug. 19 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The shop will also sell raffle tickets for a gift bag by BITCHSTIX, a face and body care company where purchases support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

— SEE will collect used eyeglasses to distribute as part of Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (VOSH). Anyone who donates a gently-used pair receives 20 percent off a new pair of glasses.

— Salon Sa Bel will give 20 percent of proceeds to the Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery on Aug. 19.

— Magers & Quinn customers who donate a pet harness or canned pet food (quality brands of four to five stars) will receive 10 percent off their purchases. Donations will benefit Underdog Rescue MN, because staff members love animals and want to honor the memory of co-worker Gary Mazonne.

— Local Motion Boutique will hold a clothing drive to collect used designer women’s clothing and offer a shop discount.

— John Fluevog Shoes will give 50 percent of sales on Aug. 19 to Tubman, which provides shelter, legal help, counseling and other programs for people struggling with relationship violence, substance abuse and mental health. Half of proceeds Aug. 19th will benefit The Arc Greater Twin Cities on Aug. 20th.

— The Petal Cart may host a promotion to benefit animal rescue shelters.

— Aurora Spa is also participating in the event.

For more information, visit @UptownCollectiveMpls.