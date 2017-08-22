Uptown Diner fires employees after reviewing “Nazi garb” photos

The Uptown Diner fired two employees that it said posed for pictures in “Nazi garb.”

“This is severely troubling, especially in the light of tragic events in Charlottesville over the weekend. The Uptown Diner unequivocally repudiates the beliefs and ideals of neo-Nazis and white supremacy,” the diner said in a statement. “…Hate and bigotry have no place in society. We are committed to fostering an inclusive, welcoming environment at our restaurant and in our community.”

The restaurant said staff members are reviewing policies to align with the company’s values as an inclusive and diverse part of the community.