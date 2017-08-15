Upton 43 leaves namesake location

Upton 43 has left Linden Hills to relocate in a yet-to-be-announced location in the North Loop.

The restaurant opened nearly two years ago, and the owners are still finalizing negotiations for construction of the new space.

Chef Erick Harcey said in a statement that he’s thrilled to move the restaurant into a smaller space in a more dense neighborhood. The Dirty Bird grab-and-go concept is on hold, he said. Harcey also closed the doors at his 10-year-old North Minneapolis restaurant Victory 44, a decision that he said wasn’t easy.

“With the closing of Victory 44 and the moving of Upton 43, I will be able to focus more on cooking and our new restaurant opening in 2018 on 46th + Hiawatha (and no, it won’t be called Hiawatha 46),” Harcey said in a statement.

Building representative John Gross said “something specific” is in development for the Linden Hills space, and said he couldn’t share plans at this time.