Now open: Coalition Restaurant at 50th & Ewing

Staff said the restaurant is off to a busy start at 3808 W. 50th St.

Staff at Coalition, now open in the former 50th Street Café, is reporting “nonstop” business at the new restaurant.

“The community really seems to love us,” said Manager Billie Stopyro.

Coalition’s first location launched in Excelsior, and the new spot near 50th & France is starting with a similar menu until the chef slowly makes it his own.

Favorite menu items include the Korean tacos and crispy cauliflower with sweet chili barbecue, sesame and green onion, Stopyro said. Other popular main dishes include the salmon (prepared with honey mustard, fingerling potato, green bean, crème fraiche and herb pistou) and roasted chicken (prepared with pozole broth, hominy, pork sausage, queso fresco, avocado and corn tortilla).

The restaurant’s “coalition” of local partners includes You Betcha Kimchi, Morningstar Coffee, Franklin Street Bakery, Addie’s Sweet Secrets, La Perla Tortillas and Bittercube.