Ingridients Caribbean Cuisine takes a taste of Trinidad to Whittier

Junauda Petrus, Ingrid Richards and Leslie Wilson (l to r), the family behind Ingridients.

When Ingrid Richards makes “doubles,” a Caribbean street food, they tend to sell out.

“I was shocked that people loved it,” she said.

The double is a fry bread commonly filled with garbanzo beans and East Indian spices, she said. Richards is from Trinidad, where she said the food is common.

“On almost every corner, somebody is selling doubles,” she said. “Before people shop for food, they will have a double.”

She first introduced the recipe at her daughter Junauda Petrus’ play “There Are Other Worlds,” where they sold out.

Richards is the chef at Calvary Baptist Church. She and her daughters opened a stand at the Whittier Farmers Market last season at the church’s request. They named the shop “Ingridients” after Ingrid.

Aside from doubles, they sell Trinidad-style limeade and ginger beer and offer other rotating recipes like rum cake with Bacardi and pecans, or curry chicken with coconut peas and rice with fried plantain and pickled cucumbers.

Ingridients Caribbean Cuisine is available through Sept. 30 on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Whittier Farmers Market, located at 2608 Blaisdell Ave. S.