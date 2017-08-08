Coming soon: Great Northern Smokehouse

Great Northern Smokehouse is under construction in the former Falafel King space at 701 W. Lake St.

The “backyard barbecue-style” restaurant will feature fresh veggies, salads and smoked meats.

Restaurant representative Michael Veazey also owns the building.

“I’ve owned it for two years, tried to find some other local businesses to lease out the space, and then just came to the conclusion that I love food and I love business and I love real estate,” he told city officials at a public hearing in late July. “So I was convincing somebody else to lease the space and I went, ‘What am I doing giving up the space to somebody else?’”

The City Council approved plans for outdoor seating and amplified music with 80 indoor seats.

“More importantly we’re trying to revitalize that corner and put a cornerstone business into what I believe is one of the more thriving and … growing neighborhoods in the city,” Veazey said.