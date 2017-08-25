Bentley’s Pet Stuff doubles down on Southwest

Bentley’s Pet Stuff is settling in to two Southwest locations at 5315 Lyndale Ave. S. and 1439 W. Lake St.

Staff said lots of samples are available for well-loved brands like the Wisconsin-based Fromm Family Pet Food and Minnesota-based NutriSource.

The store was founded by an Arlington Heights, Ill. woman who started looking closely at pet food ingredients after losing two cats to illness. Food sold at the shop is free of byproducts, corn, wheat, soy and chemical preservatives. The business has quickly expanded in partnership with entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis of the CNBC reality show “The Profit.”

There are raw bones in the freezer and chew bars for cats and dogs. Other products include cooling mats, eco-friendly poop bags and durable toys to help clean teeth.

Adoption events are coordinated independently by each store. The sociable shop cat “Capone” was available for adoption in mid-August at the Lake Street location.