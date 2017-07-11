Vintage shop opens at 42nd & Grand

A sample of the antiques available at Weekend Salvage. Submitted photo

A new occasional shop for furniture and household goods is open two weekends per month next to Royal Grounds Coffee.

“We offer a funkier, rougher aesthetic than your typical antique store, leaning toward industrial and unusual 50s, 60s and 70s items,” Kay Grams said in an email. “Steer and buffalo skulls, old pull-down wall maps and classroom instructional charts are some of our favorite things.”

The shop also carries vintage clothing, which Kay’s daughter Helen has collected for years.

“We scour sales and online options,” Kay said. “We always have our eyes open.”

The shop’s merchandise will continually change; many Midcentury Modern pieces are available at the moment. The shop also carries paintings and jewelry by Helen and collage and assemblage pieces by Kay, with work by guest artists coming soon.

Kay grew up in Minnesota, and she’s lived in Arizona for the past 25 years. She recently bought a home in CARAG, and Helen lives in Whittier. After living in the desert, Kay said she appreciates the greenery in Minneapolis.

“I have a much deeper appreciation coming back — for the culture, for how beautiful it is,” she said.

The shop is open the second and third weekends of each month at 4159 Grand Ave. S.

Your Lucky Day, the former occupant of the storefront, has taken a leave of absence, and updates are available on the shop’s Facebook page @yourluckydayshop.

Upcoming Weekend Salvage sales are July 14-16, Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 18-20 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Find more information at weekendsalvage.com.