Now open: StormKing Barbecue at 26th & Nicollet

StormKing started cooking today’s barbecue at 8 p.m. last night.

The brisket and pork shoulder smoke all night and are prepared in the Texas style with dry rub and nothing but salt, pepper and smoke. The meat is smoked with white oak, the closet local version of Texas’ post oak.

Staff have nothing against barbecue sauce, and sauce is on the table, but it’s not essential.

“We think all our meats are smoked to where they should be, and they don’t need anything else,” said co-owner Nick Walsh. “…The star of the show is the brisket.”

The all-natural, hormone-free menu also features Amish chicken, Duroc pork spare ribs and spicy sausage, with sides that include collard greens, potato salad, buttermilk & bacon broccoli salad, fries and chili nachos. The menu also features pies by Rachel Swan of Pie & Mighty.

“The maple pecan pie is probably the best slice of pie I’ve had in my life,” Walsh said.

Co-owner Jordan Smith, the Black Sheep Pizza founder who’s spent a small fortune visiting the nation’s best barbecue joints, has worked with Walsh since the first Black Sheep opened in the North Loop.

Meats are cooked and served within 24 hours, so meats may sell out. The restaurant aims to provide a living wage, gratuity-free venue for staff.