Now open: Kisses Boutique on Hennepin

Philicia Cosey said customers are buying up the jumpsuits at Kisses Boutique, where she’s carrying apparel for cocktails, barbecues and lakeside walks.

“I wanted to have sexy, classy clothes that are affordable for everybody’s budget,” she said.

The shop aims to fill a gap — Cosey said stores often swing between high quality and sky-high prices to lower prices and lower value. She wanted her own store to offer both affordability and quality.

“I’ve been into fashion for years,” said Cosey, a Plymouth resident. “I decided I’m just going to go for it.”

The shop holds dresses, cosmetics, tops, bottoms and shoes (boots are coming in the fall) from vendors including Miss Circle.

“Everything that’s really pretty,” Cosey said.

The shop is located at 2414 Hennepin Ave. S.