Callahan Framing Co. adds France Ave storefront

Cara Callahan (l) and Mary Fajack at Callahan Framing Co.

Callahan Framing Co. has opened a second location at 4528 France Ave. S. The studio works with professional photographers and interior designers, and its commercial client base has grown to include families showcasing heirlooms, shadow boxes and sports jerseys. One major client is the Minnesota Wild.

“We do everything,” said co-owner Cara Callahan.

“We aren’t afraid of a challenge,” said co-owner Mary Fajack.

Fajack previously co-owned Mitrebox Framing Studio in the North Loop, and Callahan worked at FrameUps on Nicollet.

The shop works as close to museum quality as each budget allows.

“We really pride ourselves on our quality,” Fajack said.

Locals will recognize Callahan’s framing work in the Prince images outside Peoples Organic at Calhoun Square. The studio also frames photography exhibitions at the MPLS Photo Center (a neighbor to Callahan’s production facility), including a recent show by Terry Gydesen that documented her father’s decline from Alzheimer’s.

“We’re excited about every piece that comes in,” Callahan said.

The shop offers in-home consultations for people looking to start art collections. Professional installation services are available as well.