Tenant restaurant takes over 43rd & Bryant

The owners of Tenant have discovered there are some definite advantages to running a tiny restaurant.

Advance reservations and a fixed tasting menu means very little goes to waste. And leftover greens are transplanted to the garden beds outside.

The ever-changing menu allows the kitchen to think creatively and try unusual ingredients. Vendors like Piney Hill Farm walk in with an array of fresh produce for cooks to select. That means unusual ingredients like micro wasabi arugula show up on Tenant’s menu.

“If they have a small amount of something cool, they can bring it to us and we can make it happen,” said co-owner Cameron Cecchini.

The staff of four works in an open kitchen and encourages a casual atmosphere — if a single party rents out the entire restaurant, they’re happy to blast the party’s music of choice at high volume.

“You don’t need white linen and a $150 bottle of champagne to have a good experience,” Cecchini said.

Cecchini lives in Armatage, and co-owner Grisha Hammes lives in The Wedge. They’re familiar faces to locals after working at Piccolo, the prior venue at 4300 Bryant Ave. S., for years.

“The best thing is seeing people eating dinner and making a reservation to come back two weeks down the road,” Cecchini said. “When you see that, obviously that’s the dream.”

Online reservations at tenantmpls.com allow patrons to reserve tables several weeks in advance. If a particular night doesn’t appear to be free, however, the owners recommend calling to check availability.