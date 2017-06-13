Michael’s Lamp Studio remains open following crash

Michael’s Lamp Studio remains open for business at 50th & Xerxes, despite a car accident June 6 that sent a vehicle crashing into the store.

General Manager TR Sarp said he believes a vehicle ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in the intersection. Sarp stood nearby as a car came through the window, but no staff members were injured.

“It was just loud,” he said.

He said they ducked down for cover and looked up to see heavy dust and shattered glass everywhere, reaching far into the street.

“The radiator is kind of what stopped [the car],” he said.

The business hardly lost a day of operation, however. The accident took place at about 10 a.m., and by 3:30 p.m., a cleanup crew had removed the glass and installed temporary walls. The shop continues to operate under regular business hours.

Sarp said he’s still tallying the damages in lost merchandise, but the value currently stands at $10,000.