Hip Pop Gourmet Popcorn hits the farmers markets

Hip Pop appears at the Fulton, Nokomis and Northeast markets. Submitted photo

Popcorn in flavors ranging from Wasabi to Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel are available at local farmers markets this summer.

They’re the creation of Wedge neighborhood resident Heather Jansen, who aims to bring the feel of an East Coast gourmet popcorn shop to Minneapolis. She said she chose flavors based on what’s trending and what she personally finds delicious.

She recommends the Chicago Mix, a blend of cheese and caramel. She said the sharp cheese and buttery, nutty caramel flavors combine for a perfect balance.

“It’s delicious,” she said. “It’s not overly sweet and it’s not overly savory.”

Jansen works out of Kindred Kitchen, a commercial kitchen for entrepreneurs in North Minneapolis.

Fresh-popped butter popcorn along with specialty flavors are available at the Fulton, Nokomis and Northeast this summer.

For more information, visit hippop-popcorn.com.