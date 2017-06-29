Dog Love Repeat curates one-of-a-kind pooch products

Bela & Blue bandanas available via Dog Love Repeat. Photo by Jimmy Eagle

Kristin Trudeau never expected to run a canine boutique. The dog she grew up with was a bit of a pill, and she didn’t want another one destroying her house in Windom. Her family pleaded with her to reconsider.

“One day I just got worn down,” she said. “It was after the holidays, and we needed some kind of pick-me-up, and I said: ‘Sure. Let’s go look for a dog.’”

They rescued a chihuahua–miniature pinscher-schnauzer mix that was so tiny she couldn’t walk up the steps.

“She was the runt of the litter,” Trudeau said.

The dog, Trixie, provided much-needed comfort just three months later. Trudeau’s father died, and Trixie became a constant presence at her side.

“She rescued me,” she said.

As Trudeau warmed to dog ownership, and Trixie needed winter clothing, Trudeau found she wasn’t satisfied with the products available.

“I’m very particular, I’ve got my own style,” she said.

She started unearthing makers on Etsy that create green and sustainable products with an artistic eye.

“I love color. I love anything that makes me smile,” Trudeau said. “Especially these days, we do not have enough to smile about.”

The shop carries products made by several Twin Cities artisans, including Bela & Blue dog collars named for local landmarks like Lake Nokomis and Lucia’s. Milk crate dog bowls by WAAM Industries double as storage containers. Sarah Thornton accepts photo submissions to draw vibrant colored-pencil portraits of dogs. Minneapolis artist Rachel Vitko illustrates, personalizes and throws ceramic dog bowls. Dog tees by Dog Threads with matching human tees by Blockhead Printing feature quotes like: “If your dog doesn’t like someone, you probably shouldn’t either.”

Trudeau offers a few products of her own design, including the “Gadabout” pouch that attaches to a leash made by Leather Works Minnesota.

She also sells ceramic, personalized urns for pets.

“It’s kind of sad, but it is part of owning a pet,” she said. “It’s not something you see in a dog boutique.”

The web-based business donates a portion of proceeds to animal rescue and mental health organizations.

Dog Love Repeat hopes to appear this summer at the Linden Hills Farmers Market with the Minneapolis Craft Market. For more information, visit dogloverepeat.com.