Coming soon: The Lynhall

Staff take a break prior to the soft open of The Lynhall. Photo by Michelle Bruch

The Lynhall officially opens the doors June 14, where Equator Coffee is brewing, lemon custard and chocolate gateau are under glass, bakers are working sunup to sundown, rotisserie meals are prepped for takeout orders, and five cameras point at a television studio kitchen range.

“I just built a really fun playground,” said founder Anne Spaeth.

Building sightlines stretch into the kitchen, where entrepreneurs can work and produce products for the in-house marketplace.

“We have such an amazing team of people,” Spaeth said.

Executive Chef Shane Oporto created a Mediterranean menu mixed with North African spices.

There are crisp French rolls, strawberry pistachio brioche from the bakery, and toasted English muffins with bacon, jack cheese and caramelized onion jam. The lunch and dinner menu features rotisserie smoked brisket and open-faced sandwiches with lamb belly, pickled cucumber and romesco aioli on seeded wheat. The Bittercube team developed a selection of spritzers, and taps include Farmstead Sangria with seasonal fruit.

Spaeth decided to incorporate a television studio into The Lynhall to give entrepreneurs a chance to create their own videos, or give families a chance to shoot a legacy video of Grandma’s cooking.

“In this day and age, everybody wants to be on YouTube,” she said.

“I feel like Rachael Ray right now,” said one baker who peeked into the space last week.

Spaeth lived in London for five years and drew inspiration for The Lynhall from public markets like the Portobello Road Market and the Borough Market by the river.

In keeping with the market mentality, patrons will use dishes that are also for sale by Holly Van Santen Knipe. WAAM Industries produced wooden boxes for carrying loaves of bread and jams, and Willful provided a line of bowls and spoons dipped in color. Bronze pieces by Shawn Monroe Rice are featured in dining room cabinets.

The Lynhall will also sell its own products, ranging from stocks and soups to jams and branded merchandise.

The kitchen includes staff from People Serving People’s 13-week culinary training program.

Designed by James Dayton Design, the 60-seat venue at 2640 Lyndale Ave. S. is based in the building formerly home to Zeus Jones (now located near 25th & Nicollet) and the Soo Visual Arts Center (now at 29th & Bryant).