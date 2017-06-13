Coming soon: F45 Training

F45 Training, an Australia-based fitness studio, opens in July in the former Midas building on Lyndale. Submitted photo

An Australian fitness concept is headed to the former Midas building at 5445 Lyndale Ave. S., where garage doors will open to reveal the first F45 Training studio in Minneapolis.

“It’s the fastest-growing fitness training concept globally,” said Aida Naderi, who grew up in Sweden.

She described the concept as personal training in a group setting. About 10 monitors on the walls show pieces of the workout at several stations — there are no mirrors to avoid distractions — and personal trainers circulate to ensure correct form.

The central office in Australia designs workouts performed by all studios worldwide. New workouts each day encompass thousands of different combinations, switching between 27 programs that incorporate high-intensity interval training, strength and agility.

“During the weekends we have slightly longer classes, but we make a big splash by bringing in a house DJ,” Naderi said. “It helps you through.”

Naderi and Adam Meyer discovered F45 while living in Dubai, when F45 Training opened its first Dubai studio. Naderi said the high-intensity workouts worked well for both Meyer, a hockey player (he played for the Dubai Vipers during their two years in the city), and herself, with a background in classical ballet.

The name F45 signifies “Functional Training” as well as the 45-minute duration of exercise.

“It’s all about efficiency, it’s a smarter way to work out,” Naderi said.

Members also tap into nutrition plans, recipes and grocery lists.

The gym is slated to open in July, offering two weeks of free workouts to those who sign up online.

“We want to give people a fair chance to feel it out,” Naderi said. “We’re very confident that people will be coming back.”