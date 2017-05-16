Mrs. Dumpling will not open; Lyndale Tobacco relocates at LynLake

The owners of Mrs. Dumpling announced they have abandoned plans to open at Lake & Lyndale. The announcement came shortly after Lyndale Tobacco moved down the street to make room for them.

Lyndale Tobacco is now located at 722 W. Lake St. in the former Macho & Metro storefront. Owner Anit Bhatia said he needed to relocate to provide space for Mrs. Dumpling’s dumpster.

“Two days later, they’re no longer coming,” he said.

The property owner and restaurant owner did not respond for comment.

In a social media post, staff at Mrs. Dumpling said their food would not be available elsewhere.

“Sorry to everyone for the wait, we wanted to be sure of the decision before we broke the news. We are no longer continuing our push to open in this, or any, location for now,” stated the post. “We greatly appreciate all the support we’ve received, seriously, you are all awesome! We wish the best of luck to future tenants.”

In a larger space at the corner of Lake & Aldrich, staff at Lyndale Tobacco are considering a new name, expanded inventory and a menu with grab-and-go sandwiches, salads and kombucha. A grand opening celebration is June 1.