Now open: Halo Cryotherapy

Clients at Halo Cryotherapy step inside a chamber that fills with dry nitrogen vapor at minus 230 degrees. Full-body sessions up to three minutes are designed to increase blood flow and reduce pain.

“It has a huge anti-inflammatory capability,” Manager Jack Younggren said. “It’s not cooling your core temperature. It’s only affecting the surface skin temperature.”

The Timberwolves have their own cryosauna, owner Dave Remick said, and celebrities including LeBron James and Tony Robbins have installed one in their homes.

“All the professional sports teams have guys who come here,” he said.

Remick said he discovered cryotherapy about three years ago as a client. He previously operated The Locker at Calhoun Village before opening a cryotherapy-only business last month at the former Papa John’s at 3615 W. 50th St.

“It really did help with overcoming soreness,” he said. “Cold has been around a long time as a treatment. This is the most efficient and effective way to get the benefits of cold.”

The alternative would be a polar plunge experience, but he said cryotherapy is more invigorating than it is unpleasant.

Younggren said the treatment releases endorphins comparable to a runner’s high, and can burn 500-800 calories.

“The feeling is you just had the best workout of your life … without any of the pain,” he said. “If you come in with pain, you’re leaving without it or in less pain.”

Localized sessions can target areas with acute pain, he said.

“It’s like an ice pack on steroids,” Younggren said.

The business also offers facial treatments that aim to boost collagen production, reduce pore size and tighten the skin.

Staff at Halo said cryotherapy was developed in Japan to treat rheumatoid arthritis in the 1970s, and it evolved in Europe to treat everything from chronic pain to depression and anxiety.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not tested or approved cryotherapy products and equipment, and the FDA recommends checking with a doctor prior to starting treatment.

Cryotherapy staff remain in the room and track each client’s skin temperature.

Ten-minute appointments can be scheduled on the phone, and the cost ranges from $30 for localized sessions to $50 for full-body sessions.

For more information, visit halocryo.com.