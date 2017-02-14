Stevens Square’s Flutter Bridal Boutique moves to Main Street

Flutter Bridal Boutique has reopened in Marcy-Holmes’ Riverplace building on Main Street.

Owner Kolby Kipp Fahlsing has relocated the boutique from the carriage house of the Semple Mansion in the Stevens Square neighborhood to a slightly larger space along the historic riverfront, a popular destination for wedding parties.

Store manager Laura Rudolph said the new home puts Flutter in proximity to some of the city’s most in-demand wedding venues and gives the boutique a large storefront in the office complex, which is seeing renovations from owner Sentinel Real Estate Corp. With the Mattie’s on Main space still vacant next door, Flutter will also be able to bring activity to area, she added.

“Our hope is that we bolster business around here,” Rudolph said.

Flutter will have a similar setup in the new space with several sitting rooms, bridal suites and a bridesmaid area. The primarily special-order boutique carries wedding dress designers such as Aria, Ivy & Aster, Heidi Elnora and more. The shop also offers bridesmaid dresses.

Flutter, at 43 Main St. SE, is open by appointment only. The shop began appointments in the new location Feb. 4.