Coming soon: Jimmie’s Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse

Jimmie’s Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse, a concept by Famous Dave’s founder Dave Anderson, is coming this spring to the former Chatterbox space at 4501 France Ave. S.

“We’ll be bringing the BBQ my dad Jimmie Anderson loved fresh out of [the] smoker,” Anderson said in a Facebook post. “Make sure you’re wearing your best stretchy pants when you come to visit us!!!”

Old Southern BBQ currently operates Wisconsin locations in Hayward, Rice Lake and Hudson.

The Minneapolis restaurant is slated to open in April.

Chatterbox has closed its locations in Linden Hills and the Highland Park neighborhood in St. Paul, choosing to focus on its “original speakeasy” at 2229 E. 35th St.

“With four kids and three Pubs, we were spread too thin,” the owners said in a Facebook post.