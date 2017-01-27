Winter farmers market returns Saturday

Winter farmers market dates at Bachman’s are set for Jan. 28, Feb. 25 and March 25.

To weather the bitter cold days earlier this winter, market vendor Auntie Annie’s Fields used extra heat lamps to warm the hens and a bird bath heater to thaw the automatic watering system. Johnson Family Pastures’ hogs have deep straw bedding in the barn and outdoor access to “play in the snow.”

Additional vendors will include TBSP Waffles, Chef Shack, Café Palmira, Arrowwood Coffee Roasters, GingerMann soda, Rise Bagel, Dumpling, and beer provided by Able Seedhouse + Brewery and Bryant Lake Bowl.

Cheese vendors at the market use milk from their own cows, goats or sheep (staff recommend pairing it with bread from Sun Street Breads). The cheese makers include LoveTree Farmstead from Grantsburg, Wis., Singing Hills Goat Dairy from Nerstrand, Minn. and Cosmic Wheel Creamery from Clear Lake, Wis.

Farmington-based Brand Farms will sell Honeycrisp and SweeTango apple chips, Havlicek’s Orchard from Webster will bring apples, and Mary Dirty Face Farm near Menomonie will provide apple sauces.

The Broken Heartland String Band will play from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and the Roe Family Singers will perform from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The Saturday markets will run from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Bachman’s Garden Center, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S.