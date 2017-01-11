Pinball bar headed to Chroma apartments in Whittier

The Chroma apartments are now open at 26th & Stevens.

A pinball bar by the proprietor of Nightingale is set to anchor the Chroma apartments at 113 E. 26th St.

Owner Carrie McCabe-Johnston said the venue called Tilt is slated to open early this spring, pending city approval. Alongside pinball and arcade games, the bar would feature gourmet hot dogs (with a vegan option), chips and dip and all-Minnesota taps.

“It’s bar food fare, but kind of done in our style,” she said.

Residents started moving in to the 75-unit building in December, and it currently stands at 41.4 percent leased, according to CPM co-founder Dan Oberpriller. He said the pace of leasing “for this time of year is fantastic.”

He said most of the units in the building are junior one-bedrooms of about 550 square feet, featuring a bedroom with a partial wall. Remaining available units range from $1,200 per month for 529 square feet to $3,300 for 1,834 square feet.

The building includes a workout center and rooftop deck.

“There is not too much housing stock that’s new in Whittier,” Oberpriller said.